Law enforcement looking for runaway teen for second time

POMEROY — For the second time in as many weeks law enforcement is looking for a runaway teenager.

According to officials with Meigs County Juvenile Court Franklin Dalton Dickens, 16, was last seen by his father on the evening of Feb. 10.

This is the second time Dickens has been reported missing, having previously gone missing in late January, early February.

According to the court official, Dickens reportedly cut his ankle monitor.

Dickens may be in West Virginia or headed to Florida. He may be driving a 2000 maroon Ford Mustang GT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371 or juvenile court at 740-992-4613.