Gallia deputies discover body

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Gallia deputies discovered what was reportedly the deceased body of Terry Rothgeb, 55, of Gallipolis in Springfield Township while following leads after having received a missing person report Saturday morning.

Gallia County Coroner Dr. Daniel Whiteley has sent the body to Montgomery County for an autopsy and further examination. Deputies reported the body’s discovery to the media shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

“This is an ongoing investigation and our deputies are following every lead to determine how Mr. Rothgeb passed away,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin.