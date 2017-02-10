The Dixie Swim Club heading to local stages

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony’s Riverby Theatre Guild production of “The Dixie Swim Club” will take the stage this month, with performances on Feb. 17, Feb. 18 and Feb. 24 in the RTG Studio on Court Street.

The comedy with a touch of southern charm, directed by Michelle Miller, takes the audience on a journey of life and friendship. Each August, college friends Lexie (Laura Miller), Jeri Neal (Lucia Jones), Dinah (Mariah Hampton), Sheree (Cassie Walker) and Vernadette (Elaine Wheeler) meet for one weekend in August, in a small beachside cottage, to share a weekend of fun and laughter, free of distractions. The audience is invited to join them as they catch up, laugh and help each other through life’s trials and tribulations. From ex-husbands and plastic surgery to life’s many up and downs, these five friends are there to talk each other through it all. The “Dixie Swim Club is a funny testament to the enduring power of friendship.

“The Dixie Swim Club” will perform at the RTG Studio, 59 Court Street, Gallipolis. Limited seating is available and advance reservations are suggested call 446-3834 to reserve. Tickets are $12 ($10 for FAC members, when purchased in advance at the FAC). Performances will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, as well as Friday, Feb. 24, all shows at 7 p.m.

The production is also scheduled to travel to the Markay Cultural Arts Center, in Jackson, for a special performance on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Contact the Markay Box office for tickets for that performance: www.markayarts.org, 740-577-3841. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

