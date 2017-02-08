GALLIPOLIS — With the new year, often comes a resolution to eat healthier.

Holzer staff recently hosted a Healthy Cooking Demonstration at the Holzer Health System Gallipolis location to assist residents in keeping this resolution.

This cooking demo featured appetizer type foods, including buffalo cauliflower wings, turkey meatballs, curried chicken skewers, veggie meatballs, and a fudge brownie no bake cheesecake dessert. Holzer dietitians Chelsea Schott, RD, LD, JoEllen Quillen, MS, RDN, RD, Sarah Ramsburg, RD, LD, lead the presentation, with the assistance of chef, Tommy Fallon. All are employees of Holzer Health System Nutrition Services Department.

According to organizers, the turnout for the event was “wonderful,” which was free and open to the public. This demonstration is one of several held at Holzer and community locations, with more demonstrations being planned for the future.

In addition to the food samples, a pamphlet was provided for everyone in attendance with tips to “Lighten Up Your Cooking” which included a variety of cooking substitutions, recipe modifications, fast and lean meal ideas, and more. Chef Fallon was able to describe the seasonings that were utilized in the evening’s samples and give a little background on how to use them in other recipes.

For more information on Holzer’s Healthy Foods Demonstrations, please call (740) 446-5266 in Gallipolis or (740) 395-8317 in Jackson or email info@holzer.org.

Submitted by Karrie Swain Davison on behalf of Holzer Health System.

Holzer hosts demonstration on how to eat (and cook) healthier