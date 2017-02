PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — William Eugene Johnson, Sr., 99, of Proctorville, Ohio passed away Sunday February 5, 2017 at home. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Riley Johnson. A private family funeral will be held with burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.