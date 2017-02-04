Remembering the 1937 flood 80 years later

The great flood of 1937 saw the highest recorded river crest in Gallipolis at 69.60 feet, narrowly beating the 1913 flood which saw a crest of 67.90 feet. In Pomeroy and Point Pleasant, the 1937 flood was the second highest crests recorded. In Pomeroy it was 67.8 feet, one foot lower than the 1913 flood, while in Point Pleasant it was 62.70 feet, .10 feet lower than the 1913 flood.

OHIO VALLEY — Imaging waking up tomorrow and the Ohio River being nearly 50 feet higher than it is right now.

A little more than 80 years ago that was the case along the Ohio River.

As of this writing, the Ohio River level at the Racine Locks and Dam was at 16 feet deep, meaning the level in Pomeroy was approximately 19 feet.

In late January 1937, the river was more than 50 feet deeper than that in spots throughout the region.

The great flood of 1937 saw the highest recorded river crest in Gallipolis at 69.60 feet, narrowly beating the 1913 flood which saw a crest of 67.90 feet.

In Pomeroy and Point Pleasant, the 1937 flood was the second highest crests recorded. In Pomeroy it was 67.8 feet, one foot lower than the 1913 flood, while in Point Pleasant it was 62.70 feet, .10 feet lower than the 1913 flood.

Local historian Jordan Pickens told the Sentinel of the Frank Titus residence on Lincoln Hill which was used by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and radio operators for communication. This was the only communication in or out, relaying information about weather conditions and when help was coming as telegraph and phone lines were down and there was no rail transportation. In addition to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a network of professional radio operators and ham radio operators that assisted with getting the message out.

The resilience of the people is what Pickens said stood out most to him about the flooding in 1937. The flood caused businesses to bankrupt, and took homes and possessions from people who already had very little in the great depression, but they battled back and rebuilt.

The widespread flooding along the Ohio River from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Illinois, prompted steps to be taken to help prevent future flooding. Reservoirs were constructed and dams were ultimately built along the river.

Additional photos from 1937, along with a photo project undertaken by John Scott’s daughter and granddaughter, Mary Wise and Jennifer Harrison, on the 75th anniversary of the flood can be found on the Meigs County Historical Society Facebook page or on display at the museum in Pomeroy through March.

Dr. R.R. Boice and Mary Ewing Buck (Bob Buck’s mother) sitting in rear of boat, while her brother Henry Ewing (Benny Ewing’s father) stands in a photo which was taken above what is now Mick’s Barbershop on Main Street during the January 1937 flood. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Buck-Ewing.jpg Dr. R.R. Boice and Mary Ewing Buck (Bob Buck’s mother) sitting in rear of boat, while her brother Henry Ewing (Benny Ewing’s father) stands in a photo which was taken above what is now Mick’s Barbershop on Main Street during the January 1937 flood. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. This photo from Court Street in Pomeroy shows the area the is now People’s Bank, Clark’s Jewelry Store and the former Daily Sentinel/Farmer’s Bank building. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Court-Street.jpg This photo from Court Street in Pomeroy shows the area the is now People’s Bank, Clark’s Jewelry Store and the former Daily Sentinel/Farmer’s Bank building. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. Individuals are seen standing on the balcony of the Downing House, North Second Avenue in Middleport during the 1937 flood. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Downing-House.jpg Individuals are seen standing on the balcony of the Downing House, North Second Avenue in Middleport during the 1937 flood. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. The view looking north on Second Street from the roof of the Meigs County Courthouse during the flood in 1937. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-From-Courthouse-Roof.jpg The view looking north on Second Street from the roof of the Meigs County Courthouse during the flood in 1937. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. The Midwest Steel Building (located next to where Powell’s Foodfair is now) as taken from middle of Ohio River in flood stage. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-From-the-River.jpg The Midwest Steel Building (located next to where Powell’s Foodfair is now) as taken from middle of Ohio River in flood stage. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. A cartoon from the Pomeroy Daily Tribune in reference to the 1937 flood. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Local-Newspaper-Cartoon.jpg A cartoon from the Pomeroy Daily Tribune in reference to the 1937 flood. Photos courtesy of Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historical Society Residents make use of the second floor balconies on North Second Avenue in Middleport (currently the Locker 219 building). http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Locker-219.jpg Residents make use of the second floor balconies on North Second Avenue in Middleport (currently the Locker 219 building). Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. Looking north toward Middleport Masonic Temple (Riverbend Arts Council) at North Second Avenue and Walnut Street in Middleport. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Masonic-Temple-Arts-Council.jpg Looking north toward Middleport Masonic Temple (Riverbend Arts Council) at North Second Avenue and Walnut Street in Middleport. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. Point Pleasant during the 1937 flood. The brick building at left center is now the Point Pleasant River Museum. This picture was taken from the Shadle Bridge, with the Silver Bridge seen in the background. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Point-Pleasant-1937-2.jpg Point Pleasant during the 1937 flood. The brick building at left center is now the Point Pleasant River Museum. This picture was taken from the Shadle Bridge, with the Silver Bridge seen in the background. Photos courtesy of Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historical Society This photo taken from the New York Central Railroad bridge of Point Pleasant shows the area between Main Street and Sixth Street. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Point-Pleasant-1937.jpg This photo taken from the New York Central Railroad bridge of Point Pleasant shows the area between Main Street and Sixth Street. Photos courtesy of Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historical Society Second Street in Pomeroy is shown from the area that is now the Farmers Bank Corporate Office. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Pomeroy-Second-Street.jpg Second Street in Pomeroy is shown from the area that is now the Farmers Bank Corporate Office. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. The water came up in front of the former Racine High School/Southern Junior High. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Racine-Jr.-High.jpg The water came up in front of the former Racine High School/Southern Junior High. Photos courtesy of Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historical Society The large white house which sits at the bottom of Spring Avenue can be seen in the flood waters which covered a large portion of the house. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Spring-Avenue-House.jpg The large white house which sits at the bottom of Spring Avenue can be seen in the flood waters which covered a large portion of the house. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. The only way down the hill on Spring Avenue toward Main Street was by boat. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Spring-Avenue.jpg The only way down the hill on Spring Avenue toward Main Street was by boat. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. The Frank Titus residence on Lincoln Hill was used for communication. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Titus-House-on-Lincoln-Hill.jpg The Frank Titus residence on Lincoln Hill was used for communication. Photos courtesy of Jordan Pickens, Meigs County Historical Society This photo was taken on Union Avenue by the “Wisecup” house. In the back is Dr. Harold Brown (father of Dentist), Otis Parker (with cap on left) and Carl Spangler (right). http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Union-Avenue.jpg This photo was taken on Union Avenue by the “Wisecup” house. In the back is Dr. Harold Brown (father of Dentist), Otis Parker (with cap on left) and Carl Spangler (right). Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott. As the flood waters receded Goesslers and Farmers Bank (Clarks and Daily Sentinel) can begin to be seen again. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_1937-Water-Going-down-Court-Street.jpg As the flood waters receded Goesslers and Farmers Bank (Clarks and Daily Sentinel) can begin to be seen again. Photos courtesy of the Meigs County Historical Society from the collection of the Wise family taken by John P. Scott.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com