Red for awareness

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Medical Center celebrated National Wear Red Day on Jackson Pike Friday afternoon with a testimonial and balloon launch to observe efforts to spread awareness of those who have combated heart disease and strokes.

Holzer Health System Executive Vice President Chief Nursing Officer Stephen Doyle welcomed visitors to the Holzer Medical Center lobby.

“We are here today to observe National Wear Red Day,” said Doyle. “It happens every year to raise awareness about heart disease. Today is the 15th anniversary of National Wear Red Day. We have made great strides in the awareness and education of heart disease here in the system. However, there is still work to do.”

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. About 610,000 Americans die from heart disease each year and that compromises roughly one in every four deaths. Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease. Someone has a heart attack in the U.S. every 42 seconds. Each minute someone dies of a heart-related issue. Heart disease costs the U.S. over $207 billion a year. The sum includes the cost of healthcare services, medication and loss of productivity.

Doyle issued a proclamation on behalf of the health system recognizing the month of February as Heart Month.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Holzer Medical Center celebrated National Wear Red Day with visitors having a balloon launch in memory of those who have battled or survived heart disease. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0408.jpg Holzer Medical Center celebrated National Wear Red Day with visitors having a balloon launch in memory of those who have battled or survived heart disease. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune

Holzer raises awareness of heart disease