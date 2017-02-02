Another step closer to finished

Pullins Excavating is one step closer to finishing the Gallipolis public use area after installing hand and safety rails for upcoming spring and summer performances on the PUA amphitheatre. City officials have remained confident the addition of the amphitheater will draw more business from boaters on the river and visitors to Gallia County alike.

Pullins Excavating is one step closer to finishing the Gallipolis public use area after installing hand and safety rails for upcoming spring and summer performances on the PUA amphitheatre. City officials have remained confident the addition of the amphitheater will draw more business from boaters on the river and visitors to Gallia County alike. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0385-1-.jpg Pullins Excavating is one step closer to finishing the Gallipolis public use area after installing hand and safety rails for upcoming spring and summer performances on the PUA amphitheatre. City officials have remained confident the addition of the amphitheater will draw more business from boaters on the river and visitors to Gallia County alike. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune