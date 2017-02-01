Junior Women’s Club gears for coming projects

GALLIPOLIS — With February here, Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club is gearing up for its 2017 season of charity and community works with new members.

As new members join, new projects are identified and funded. In 2016, new members organized a night at the Colony Club to raise funds and post-traumatic stress disorder awareness to benefit the VFW Post 4464’s Circle of Healing PTSD therapy efforts. The event raised over $1,800 for the VFW. The first meeting of 2017 will be held at the Gallipolis Christian Church, 4486 State Route 588, Gallipolis OH on Monday, Feb. 6 The new member social time will be held 6-6:30 p.m. Dinner and childcare are provided.

“Yesterday is but a dream; tomorrow is but a vision, but a well lived today makes yesterday a dream of happiness and tomorrow a vision of hope.”

It is with that saying in mind, the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club continues its service to the community, carrying on the tradition started in 1958. While it might be well known in the community for supporting the installation of the Gallipolis City Pool, the women of the GJWC have continuously and, often quietly, donated to a variety of school organizations, community initiatives and Gallia County citizens in need.

“As members of the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club, we know that it is important to give back to our community. Our members do a wonderful job at seeing a need, executing a plan and making it happen. We, as a club, strive to make a difference in Gallia County, the place we call home,” said President Brittany Beman.

In order to raise funds, the club, with the support of local businesses and the community, organizes multiple family-friendly events throughout the year. Silver Screen VII has been an ongoing supporter of the club’s initiatives, by partnering with the group to host movie events, such as Santa and a Movie and Movie with the Easter Bunny. Each year, the GJWC hosts a wine raffle, as well, to help raise funds.

In addition to fundraisers, the group organizes community activities, such as the GJWC Pool Party, and lends volunteer support to other organizations, such as Gallipolis in Lights, Ride for Life, the City of Gallipolis Easter Egg Hunt, the Gallia County Junior Fair and the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival.

“Small towns thrive on volunteer-based organizations. The majority of the events and fundraisers in Gallia County are orchestrated by volunteers,” said Vice President Elisha Orsbon. “Giving back to the community is not only rewarding, but leaves a positive impact on others, as well.”

Osborn said this year she would like to see new members focus on a project bettering the lives of local law enforcement, but ideas were still being deliberated.

As new members join, new projects are identified and funded. Proceeds from the club’s 2016 Wine Raffle will be donated to Gallipolis in Bloom this spring for the Children’s Community Garden Project. In 2016 alone, the club donated over $1,000 to school related programs, over $4,000 to various community programs and organizations and assisted families experiencing emergency medical situations.

In addition to monetary donations, the club organized a teddy bear drive for local law enforcement and emergency service organizations. The goal was to provide these Buddy Bears to all first responders, to assist them with comforting children in emergency situations.

The GJWC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, member of the Ohio Federation of Women’s Club, and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information, visit the GJWC Facebook page or email gjwclub@gmail.com.

Gallipolis Junior Women's Club members inducted its 2016 members as part of its annual tradition. New members help organize benefit projects which change from year to year. Courtesy photo