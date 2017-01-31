Afternoon stroll without the snow

Gallipolis students stroll through Gallipolis City Park Tuesday afternoon where earlier this week, snow covered the ground – a scene proving Ohio’s penchant for temperature swings. Wednesday’s weather is set for a high of 47 degrees with a low of 27 degrees. The day should be cloudy with a snow shower in the morning.

Dean Wright | Daily Tribune