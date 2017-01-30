Gallia SWCD organizes ‘Recycle Day’

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District will be conducting its fourth annual Recycle Day from 8 a.m. to noon March 18 at the Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds on Jackson Pike.

The GSWCD conducts the event every year for county residents to more easily recycle and dispose of items that require more complex processes to break down outside of the typical paper, plastic and aluminum categories. However, the organization will be collecting its standard recycle fare as well.

Specifically, the organization seeks to collect fluorescent light tubes 4 to 8 feet long and CFL lights. Battery types the event will be taking include lithium, lithium ion, ni-clad, button cell, rechargeable and alkaline. Should individuals have electronics lying around their home, they can feel free to bring all manner of these to recycle as well.

The GSWCD is offering to help dispose of these items for no charge to county residents as part of their Recycle Day. People are asked to bring a utility bill or some kind of identification card proving they live in Gallia County.

“Landfills charge for people to drop things off like computers and batteries, so we do this as a community event once a year to help the community and folks save money,” said Erica Preston, GSWCD representative, previously to the Tribune.

She explained that items like televisions can cost as much as $1 a diagonal screen inch to be disposed when taken to the Ohio Drop Off Electronics Recycling Center in Columbus. Adding the electronic disposal fee as well as gas travel prices can add up quickly. Also, rare metals inside of electronics can be dismantled properly and reused in the production of future products.

A tire collection will be conducted outside the Gallia County Health Department on Jackson Pike at the same time. Hay plastic wrap collection will be located at L&L Scrap Metal on Texas Road. The Gallia County Landfill is also hosting its free trash disposal day between 7:30 a.m. and noon the same day in Bidwell.

For further information, contact Preston at 740-446-6173, ext. 119.