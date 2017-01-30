French City First Avenue flurries

Here a man walks along First Avenue in Gallipolis overlooking the recent waterfront renovations in the public use area. The weekend gave way to a few flurries over the weekend with some snow accumulation of around an inch, making for some slick travel Sunday night into Monday morning.
