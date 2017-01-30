Investigation into gas station robbery ongoing

SYRACUSE — The investigation into the reported armed robbery of a Syracuse gas station on Friday evening remains under investigation according to the Meigs County Sheriff.

Sheriff Keith Wood told the Sentinel on Monday that his office is continuing to investigate the robbery which occurred after 9 p.m. on Friday evening at the TNT Pit Stop located on Third Street (State Route 124) in Syracuse. The suspect reportedly threatened the employee, demanding money, while in possession of a weapon.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with a logo on the back which can be seen in the photo, as well as a cover over the face. The suspect is believed to have a tattoo on his right hand between the thumb and index finger of a small design, according to a post by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The employee of the gas station was not physically injured in the incident.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area on foot.

No additional information has been released by law enforcement.

This is not the first time the gas station in Syracuse has been the target of a robbery.

On March 30, 2012, Alex A. Craig robbed the gas station as part of a string of robberies which he pleaded guilty to committing. Craig is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect in the Friday evening robbery of the TNT Pit Stop in Syracuse. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.31-Robbery-Suspect.jpg Surveillance footage shows the suspect in the Friday evening robbery of the TNT Pit Stop in Syracuse.

By Sarah Hawley [email protected]

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews.

