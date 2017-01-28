Official Meigs visitors guide being produced

POMEROY — This year’s official Meigs County Visitors Guide is currently being assembled to promote the county, its people, its businesses and attractions.

The guide is produced via a partnership between the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce and The Daily Sentinel, to promote local tourism to a wider audience.

This magazine will highlight Meigs County tourism options in color photos and advertisements, as well as stories which reveal all the county has to offer. From a complete calendar of tourism events for 2017, to festivals, to outdoor activities, to where to stay and eat when visiting the area – it will all be in the official visitors guide.

A portion of the proceeds generated from this project will be donated to the chamber by The Daily Sentinel which wishes to give back and support local businesses.

Chamber Director Whitney Thoene has been collecting photos and information for the guide’s content, while Sentinel adverting representatives have been selling space inside the magazine which will hit the streets in early March.

The deadline to advertise in the guide is Feb 6. Call the Sentinel at 740-992-2155 for advertising opportunities and look for the guide locally, as well as across the state of Ohio, in an effort to promote Meigs County within and beyond its borders.