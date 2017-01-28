Gallia Chamber award winners

Donna and Bud McGhee Community Service Award winner Kevin Dennis (left) stands with Gallia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Miller (right).

Kevin Dennis receives a standing ovation as his name is announced for the awarding of the Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award.

David (left) and Karen McCarty (center) stand with Alex Waugh (right) as they accept the 2016 Sudden Impact Award for the Colony Club.

From left to right, Beau Sang, Sarah Sang, Tessa Pugh, Robbie Pugh and Josh Simmons stand together as Rocket VII Interactive receives its Small Business of the Year Award.

From left to right, Josh Simmons stands with siblings Judi and Kevin Schrock as Twinkleberries Coffee and Bake Shop receives its Beautification Award.

From left to right, Josh Simmons stands with Erin and Aaron Buckley as River City Leather receives its Community Involvement Award.

The Hoop Project received the Committee of the Year Award.

From left to right, Meagan Barnes, Greg Smith and Tim Epling stand as Smith Chevrolet received its Beautification Award.

From left to right, Marianne Campbell stands with Kyla Carpenter as she receives the Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year Award.

From left to right, Josh Simmons stands with Tammi Brabham and Carolyn James as Red’s Auto receives its Beautification Award.

From left to right, Josh Simmons stands with Eddie Starcher and Jennifer Bailey as the Body Barn II receives its Beautification Award.

From left to right, Meagan Barnes stands with Mike Hemphill as Holzer Wellness and Therapy Center receives its Beautification Award.