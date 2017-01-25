The Meeting House plans town hall series

POINT PLEASANT — The Meeting House, which facilitates meetings and fellowship for recovery in Point Pleasant, has an upcoming town hall series.

The Meeting House will host that series of three town hall meetings, the first of which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the organization located in the former St. Paul UM Church on Jackson Avenue. It will be presented by Jessica and Brent Kapp and the Prevention Coalition in Mason County.

“The first meeting will be about what is addiction and how does it effect us directly here in Mason County,” Jessica said. “We will also discus preventative measures that we currently are taking and can continue to take. The second meeting will be about the available treatments options that are available for addiction. Third meeting will discus how successful recovery is possible and what steps we take as a community to make that happen.”

Brent said: “We have an epidemic. We know there is a problem, but there is a solution to the problem that we need to address to the community. There are new types of intervention, there are new prevention options that are available now and I think a lot of people still think of the old D.A.R.E. program and the slogan, ‘Just Say No.’ It seems like people are not aware that, prevention has changed to better suit people and adapt to the community. The Prevention Coalition has evidence based material that they are presenting to schools and different clubs.”

Jessica added: “We have sent 160 people to recovery treatment through The Meeting House, from the months of May until December, 17 of those have had a relapse and eight of those 17 have come back to us for help.”

“We are now seeing the benefits for those individuals who we sent along for treatment,” Brent said. “These people are getting there exit dates, they are starting to graduate from the program, after they are graduated from the program Jessica helps to integrate those individuals back into society.”

The Meeting House has 11 different meetings in a week, as well as two prevention workers but are about to take on a third. It is a non-profit organization. The Meetings House runs solely on donations and “faith,” said Jessica. Jessica and Brent work off of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative (GRI) Grant. Brent is a recovery coach and Jessica is a community engagement specialist.

When The Meeting House first started there was only one meeting a week.

“Almost one and one half year later, The Meeting House has 11 meetings a week, we have what we call ‘the coffee house series,’ and we have at least one big event for people that are in recovery and for the community to join forces together,” Jessica said, adding The Meeting House is both faith-based and secular. “We offer something for everybody; we exclude no one. If an individual would like to just come in and see what a meeting looks like, see what the events are, everything here is open to anyone who wants to come.”

Jessica also stressed The Meeting House is not exclusive to people that live in Mason County.

“If someone needs someone to talk to, all they’d have to do is call,” said PJ a visitor at the Meeting House. “They actually care about the people, it’s not just a job for them and if they didn’t care, they would have given up on me a long time ago.”

Contact The Meeting House for more information by their Facebook or emails can be sent to [email protected]

