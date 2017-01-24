Man injured in reported fight

A man was injured and taken to Holzer Medical Center after a reported fight occurred around Tuesday 7:20 p.m. near the Buckridge area, spilling into a nearby empty lawn in the 1200 block of Jackson Pike. The victim was reportedly attacked with a wooden club. Gallia Sheriff’s deputies and Gallia EMS were on scene to pick up the victim and investigate in a nearby business parking lot. Deputies are still searching for the suspect who allegedly struck the victim.

Dean Wright | Daily Tribune