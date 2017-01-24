Getting interactive at Mothman Museum

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mothman Museum has a new attraction that celebrates not only the elusive creature but Point Pleasant, W.Va.

A self guided kiosk was installed that includes a guest book for visitors to leave comments, a downtown map for showing locations of attractions such has retail shops and places to eat.

According to Ashley Wamsley-Watts of the museum: “We have people that visit from all over the world and now we have a way to prove it with the kiosk’s guest book.”

Wamsley also added that tourists come from all over the world and recently there were visitors from England and Australia.

The Mothman Museum occasionally will have celebrities drop by, the most recent was this week with Ira Dean, who is the bass guitarist of the country music group, Trick Pony. Dean and partner Alison Rose, who is a songwriter in Nashville, Tenn., stopped by to visit Point Pleasant on their way back to Nashville.

Rose, a Meigs County native said, “I have been promising Ira for three years now that I would take him to visit the Mothman and Point Pleasant area on our way home and we finally made it happen. No trip home and back to Nashville would be complete without visiting the statue and getting a couple t-shirts from the museum, Roman (their dog) even wanted a shirt.”

According to spokesperson of the museum, Dean plans on wearing the Mothman shirt he purchased while at the Museum when he sings the National Anthem.

At the Mothman Museum there is also a “Mothcam” which is a 24-7 live camera feed that is shown all over the world to those wanting a live shot of the Mothman statue. The kiosk also has pages on the history of Point Pleasant, such as information on Chief Cornstalk, the history of TNT, and the Silver Bridge Disaster. The kiosk will also feature information on the legend of Mothman and the Men in Black. The Mothman Museum will be adding additional features to the kiosk towards spring into tourist season in Point Pleasant.

Jeff Wamsley Mothman Museum owner told the Point Pleasant Register: “We want to integrate interactive technology into the Mothman museum and experience. Visitors like to feel like they are part of the overall museum experience. We will have thousands visit us this year as tourists and festival attendees….the new kiosk gives us a way to track visitors and also to promote everything downtown has to offer to all the people who enjoy visiting the Mothman Museum.”

The new self guided kiosk at the Mothman Museum will enhance visitor’s experiences at the museum and during their exploration of Point Pleasant. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_01.25.17GDT_MothmanKiosk_.jpg The new self guided kiosk at the Mothman Museum will enhance visitor’s experiences at the museum and during their exploration of Point Pleasant. Miranda Wood | OVP http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_01.25.17_GDTMothmanVisitorsTrickPony-3.jpg Miranda Wood | OVP