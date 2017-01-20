Gallia Historical Society to move

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Historical Society will soon be moving to a location on Second Avenue across from the Gallipolis City Park, after selling the building it has operated out of for the last 16 years.

“With this day and age, nonprofits have a hard time making it,” said society volunteer Mary Lee Marchi. “So we felt it was time to downsize. We had three floors and the expenses were so much. They sold the building to the (nearby) Elks Lodge.”

Marchi said details are still being decided with the move but it is being headed up by Ronnie Lynch. That new location was purchased on Second Avenue across from City Park. Marchi said utilities will be significantly cheaper at the new location. The society is anticipated to finish moving by the end of February and be open for business by either March or April. Marchi had said the society previously was handing a little under 10 electric bills in its previous location as the building was built to hold several businesses. With few other rooms of the building being made use of by other organizations, the costs of heating and maintenance fell to the society.

“The bills were just outrageous,” said Marchi. “We purchased that building in 2000. We’ll take as much (inventory) as we can with us.”

Marchi said the new establishment would utilize a smaller space by rotating historical displays and exhibits. Individuals who donated artifacts and historical items to the society may be given the opportunity to reacquire items on lend to the society.

The society has collected thousands of newspaper clippings as well as text regarding the development of Gallia County and its families. Hunting down a piece of information about the origin of the Kerr Memorial Fountain in City Park or the gradual evolution of City Park’s usage is made possible though the recording of articles about the area’s history like those written by past newspaper contributor Jim Sands. The historical society was first formed in 1933.

