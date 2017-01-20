Atwood named Trooper of the Year

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew T. Atwood has been selected as the 2016 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post, which serves both the Gallia and Meigs County regions.

The selection of Trooper Atwood, 24, was chosen by his peers and supervisors at the Gallipolis Post for his hard work and dedication to public safety. Trooper Atwood was selected by his fellow officers for his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Trooper Atwood is engaged in removing drugs and felons from the roadways. Atwood keeps up with the ever changing trends that involve the criminal element. His knowledge and drive to keep abreast of new trends makes him and others around him successful. This is the second consecutive year Trooper Atwood was selected as the Gallipolis Post Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Atwood joined the Highway Patrol in 2014 and has served at the Gallipolis Post since being commissioned. He is originally from Jackson, Ohio and a graduate of Wellston High School. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Criminal Patrol Awards in 2015 and 2016. Trooper Atwood also received the Division’s Health and Physical Fitness Award in 2016.

Trooper Atwood and his wife Josie reside in Wellston.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Matthew Atwood http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Atwood.jpg Matthew Atwood Courtesy photo