Four taken into custody after drug bust

BIDWELL — Four individuals were taken into custody after law enforcement reported seizing drugs, cash and stolen property on Friday.

In a press release, Sheriff Matt Champlin announced the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Major Crimes Task Force, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, executed a search warrant at a residence on Midway Road in Bidwell, on Jan. 13. Seized in the search was $750 in cash, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and two stolen motorcycles.

Champlin also stated the four individuals taken into custody as a result of the search warrant, all had active warrants for their arrest.

“This is exactly the type of scum that is giving Southeastern Ohio a bad reputation, “ Champlin said. “These types of individuals are ruining our neighborhoods; they are selling drugs in our back yards and stealing from everyone and guess what, everyone has had enough.

“It is this type of teamwork that is going to make a difference,” Champlin stated about the cooperation between agencies involved. “It is encouraging to see how the law enforcement agencies in our area are coming together to weed out the criminal element that has plagued our communities.”

