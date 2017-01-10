Board ponders mural on amphitheatre

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Park Advisory Board discussed Tuesday morning the potential of adding a mural to the back of the newly-constructed amphitheater in the public access utility area off First Avenue.

“We sat down in the park front and were looking at the amphitheater,” said Gallipolis Parks and Recreation Department representative Bev Dunkle. “We talked about maybe having a mural on the back wall of the amphitheater on the part that faces the river.”

Board Chairman Tommie Vaughn asked if there was a member of the community who was potentially interested in taking up the project. Dunkle expressed the idea had come from City Manager Gene Greene and herself.

“We just drove down there one day and it’s just a big, grey wall,” said Dunkle.

“You might be able to get somebody like the art students at Rio (University of Rio Grande) to do something on that,” said Greene.

Dunkle suggested the city open a contest for area artists to submit work ideas and the winner would be able to place their work on the wall and potentially be paid for the endeavor. Vaughn agreed.

“I like the idea of opening it up to the community to submit ideas,” said Vaughn. “It could make for a wonderful community event. It could depict any number of possibilities. It could be attractive from the riverside. We would just have to sit down and figure out who would want to head that up and whether we wanted to get maybe the French Art Colony involved too. They may have good ideas as artisans with contacts.”

Greene previously said the contracting bid was ultimately $792,000 for the initial waterfront upgrades. The city received a roughly $1 million grants in order to make improvements. Any extra money for the project was put back toward extra sidewalks or change orders, according to Greene. A new sidewalk now exists along First Avenue which extends between Court Street and Grape Street. More hookups have also been added for recreational vehicles in the parking lot area of the public utility access area. City officials are still in talks to add mooring equipment along the river docking areas for larger boats crossing the river.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext .2103

The public utility access way project, along with the amphitheater, were first started in August 2016. Constructors are putting on the finishing touches to the project expected to finish within a few weeks. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_0110171510.jpg The public utility access way project, along with the amphitheater, were first started in August 2016. Constructors are putting on the finishing touches to the project expected to finish within a few weeks. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune

Looking at options to create something unique along the river