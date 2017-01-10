Columbus man faces drug charges

GALLIPOLIS — A Columbus resident was recently arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and charged with first-degree drug trafficking charges and first-degree felony cocaine possession charges with his case being bound over to Gallia County Common Pleas Court from Gallipolis Municipal Court, Monday.

Danjuman Marshall, 36, was pulled over in a traffic stop in late December. Roughly 87 grams of cocaine was found as the result of a search where Marshall was a passenger, according to complaint filings. Marshall reportedly admitted to ownership of the drugs which were hidden in the engine compartment and split among several bags.

Marshall bond was set at $350,000 with a 10 percent surety.

According to Gallia County Court of Common Pleas records, Marshall was previously found guilty by a jury in 2009 of trafficking in drugs and possessing drug as a felony of the second-degree. He was sentenced to eight years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.