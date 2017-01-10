Gallia calendar of events

Editor’s Note: The Gallipolis Daily Tribune appreciates your input to the community calendar. To make sure items can receive proper attention, all information should be received by the newspaper at least five business days prior to an event. All coming events print on a space-available basis and in chronological order. Events can be emailed to: [email protected]

Card showers

PATRIOT — Margaret Pope will be celebrating her 98th birthday on Jan. 14. cards can be sent to her at 2600 German Hollow Road, Patriot, Ohio, 45658.

Monday, Jan. 16

GALLIPOLIS —The Bossard Memorial Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Business hours will resume Tuesday.

GALLIPOLIS — American Legion Post 27, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion E-Boards will have a joint meeting 5 p.m. at the post home on McCormick Road. The post will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission will hold a special monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Gallipolis Municpal Building at 333 Third Avenue. The meeting room can be accessed through the door closest to Second Avenue.

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a regular monthly meeting and organizational meeting at 4 p.m. at the administrative offices at 77 Mill Creek Road.

GALLIPOLIS — The Ladies Auxiliary 27 will meet at 6 p.m. at the legion post on McCormick Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

RIO GRANDE — Food pantry will be 4-6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at Simpson Chapel UMC on Lake Drive, on top of hill by water tower, village park and Rio Elementary. Please bring photo ID, birth certificates of children and utility bill showing place of residence.

GALLIPOLIS — The American Legion Post 27 will have a wing night from 5 to 7 p.m. All members and the public are welcome to attend.

Thursday, Jan. 19

GALLIPOLIS — VFW Post 4464 will hold its Circle of Healing PTSD discussion event at 6 p.m. on Third Avenue.

Friday, Jan. 20

GALLIPOLIS – AFSCME retirees, Gallia and Jackson counties, subchapter 102, will meet at 2 p.m. Fridayat the Gallia County Senior Resource Center, 1165 State Route 160, Gallipolis. The subchapter is seeking new members in the two-county area. AFSCME (Ohio Council 8, OCSEA, and OAPSE),OPERS and SERS public employee retirees and their spouses are invited to attend the next meeting. Non-AFSCME members, who retired from the city, county, state or school district, are also welcome to attend. We also encourage public employees who plan to retire in the near future to attend. Issues that are important to retirees are discussed each month. The group usually meets the third Friday of each month. For more information, interested retirees may call 740-245-0093 or 740-245-5255.