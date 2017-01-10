Smith returns as House Finance Chair

COLUMBUS — Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) today announced that State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) will continue to serve as Chairman of the House Finance Committee for the 132nd General Assembly, after previously serving as chair in the 131st General Assembly.

“The state operating budget is the single greatest undertaking the legislature tackles during each General Assembly, and ensuring its passage requires an experienced and knowledgeable leader at the helm,” Speaker Rosenberger said. “Representative Smith has continually demonstrated the ability to bring all voices to the table and run the committee process in a way that is fair and organized. I am pleased to appoint him chair of the Finance Committee again this year and look forward to getting started on the governor’s budget proposal.”

The House Finance Committee will be tasked with passing the state operating budget proposal, which will be unveiled by Governor John Kasich later this month.

“I am very thankful to Speaker Rosenberger for the privilege to continue serving as House Finance Chairman,” said Smith. “The state operating budget will be an avenue to continue Ohio’s progress while also addressing the challenges we face. These challenges include fighting the drug epidemic, adequately funding our schools, creating an environment that leads to job creation and many other issues that deserve thoughtful consideration over the coming months.”

Rep. Smith is currently serving his third term as representative of the 93rd House District, which includes Gallia and Jackson counties along with parts of Lawrence and Vinton counties.

Speaker Rosenberger also announced that State Representative Scott Ryan (R-Granville Township) will be appointed to vice chair of the House Finance Committee. He is currently serving his second term as representative of the 71st House District.

“Rep. Scott Ryan’s steady hand and careful attention to detail make him a natural choice to serve as vice chair of the Finance Committee,” Rosenberger said. “He will be an invaluable and insightful resource as we move through the budget process during the next several months.”

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to assist Chairman Smith in leading the extremely important work of the House Finance Committee,” said Ryan. “We are excited to begin the process of addressing the priorities of Ohio citizens in the upcoming budget deliberations.”

Additional House committee information will be released later this week.

Article submitted by Ohio House of Representatives Majority Communications Department.

Ohio State Representative Ryan Smith is in his third term serving as the 93rd District Representative in the Ohio General Assembly. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSCN6252.jpg Ohio State Representative Ryan Smith is in his third term serving as the 93rd District Representative in the Ohio General Assembly. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune

House Finance Committee tasked with passing the state operating budget proposal