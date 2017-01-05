Second warrant results in $10K

GALLIPOLIS — A second warrant was served by the Gallia Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force at a residence on Cooper Road in Gallia County this week as part of an investigation which revealed an additional $10,000 recovered in cash.

“The seizure of this money is because all of our agencies worked this case relentlessly following every lead and tip,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

As previously reported, according to a statement released by Champlin, deputies, along with task force agents, executed the search warrant on Jan. 2 at approximately 12:45 a.m. at 672 Cooper Road near Gallipolis in northern Clay Township. According to Champlin, as law enforcement approached the front door of the residence, officers knocked and announced they were there to serve a search warrant. While attempting to breach the door, two shots were allegedly fired from inside the residence and exited near the door where officers were attempting to gain entry. Moments later, a male allegedly pushed a window open and tossed a firearm which landed in the vicinity of other officers at the rear of the residence. Officers were able to make entry into the residence and detained Joseph M. Ellis, 35, and Amber N. Stewart, 32. Gallia County Children’s Services were contacted due to Stewart’s 5-year-old son being home at the time of the incident.

Once the scene was secured, law enforcement searched the residence and property. Task force agents seized several items including a .22 caliber pistol, over 17 grams of heroin, marijuana and pills along with sets of digital scales. Agents also say they seized over $4,500 in cash money. The second warrant brings the funds discovered to a total of $14,500.

Ellis and Stewart are currently in custody and face multiple felony charges.

“I meant what I said,” Champlin added. “The citizens of southeastern Ohio and the tri-state area are sick of the drug problem and we have heard their cries for help.”

Champlin commended the task force, citizens who provided tips in this case and the Gallia Prosecutor’s Office for their efforts.