Leaving the comfort zone: Young military couple takes a leap of faith to Germany

GALLIPOLIS —Many begin a new year with a New Year’s resolution, but for one local couple, the new year brings a completely new life and adventure.

Aaron and Emily (Landrum) Jackson, a military family, will soon both make their home in Germany.

Aaron graduated from Gallia Academy in 2013 and Emily graduated from Jackson High school in 2014. They have been married for eight months, yet they have only been in the same room with each other a handful of days since their marriage. Only five days after their marriage, Aaron returned to his military base in Grafenwohr Germany, while Emily continued to pursue her career in photography in Jackson, Ohio. Separately, they continued their lives while counting down the days until they could see one another again.

Aaron and Emily’s relationship may not seem traditional to some, but for many in America and in our community, it “hits home” said Emily.

“Being married with someone who is in the military can feel so lonely at times,” she added. “I know what he is doing is something that matters, it is something that I respect and I also realize that he is safe. We are lucky where he is located is generally a safe location, but the loneliness still exists.”

Emily continued taking college courses to pursue a career in Early Childhood Education and began booking more clients for her growing photography business, which helped her to focus on something other than her husband’s absence. Aaron, continued his military duties as an electronic maintenance technician, as well as taking online courses for a majoring in History while being overseas.

“The time difference was one of the more annoying aspects about being away from Emily,” Aaron said. “When I would feel down or had a problem, it made me feel even more alone because I did not have Emily to help. I wanted to have an actual married life and would dream about what a real marriage would feel like.”

He explained that he “realized life could be worse” but that he also knew “life could be so much better with my wife in the same home as me.”

On Jan. 5, Aaron was to return to Germany, however, this time he will only have to wait days until he can be reunited with his wife. Emily will be flying to Germany on Jan. 11, where she and Aaron will be living until March 2019.

“The change in location will be hard sometimes because of missing friends and family, but I can’t wait to start living my life more fully in Germany with Aaron,” Emily said.

To many, this may seem like a daunting experience, to move to a foreign country, to move away from loved ones, and to start, a “new life” according to Emily, but the Jackson’s are embracing all the change that comes with life. Both of them, according to Aaron, “take on the challenge of what life brings.”

“If you fear a big change more than you want it, you’ll always find yourself in the same place,” Emily said. “At some point you have to realize all good things happen when you decide to escape your comfort zone. Live big and live life fearlessly and you will find happiness. Sometimes life takes you down an odd road but I have stopped being afraid of what could go wrong and started being excited about what all could go right.”

Pictured are Emily Jackson and Aaron Jackson, a local couple who are relocating to Germany, where Aaron serves in the U.S. Army. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.6-GDT-Military.jpg Pictured are Emily Jackson and Aaron Jackson, a local couple who are relocating to Germany, where Aaron serves in the U.S. Army.

Young military couple takes a leap of faith to Germany