CHESAPEAKE — Betty Lou Ward, 74, of Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at home.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.Visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.