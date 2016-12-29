Kasich appoints Mulford to bench

COLUMBUS – On Thursday, Gov. John R. Kasich announced the appointment of Eric R. Mulford of Gallipolis to serve as a judge on the Gallipolis Municipal Court.

Mulford will assume the bench on Jan. 16, 2017, and must run in November 2017 to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 1, 2018. Mulford is replacing Judge Margaret Evans, who resigned.

Mulford received his bachelor’s degree from University of Rio Grande and his juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University. Mulford has served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Gallia County since 2006 and is also currently a partner at Mulfurd & Wiseman, LLC.

Mulford is a member of the Gallia County Bar Association, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the National District Attorneys Association. He is also a Board Member and Park Commissioner for the O.O. McIntyre Park District, and a past President of the Gallipolis Lions Club.

Submitted by office of Gov. John R. Kasich.