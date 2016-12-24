One killed in Friday evening crash

MEIGS COUNTY — One person died as a result of a single vehicle crash in Meigs County on Friday evening.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason Roush, 31, of Reedsville, was northbound on Route 325 just south of Route 124 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Roush died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Roush was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:07 p.m. with the roadway closed for 30 minutes.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.