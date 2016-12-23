Christmas Project covers remaining children

GALLIA COUNTY — After its last deadline looking to cover roughly 20 remaining children Wednesday, the Gallia County Community Christmas Project has been able to provide for the gifts of 1,502 Gallia children after raising over $75,000 due to donations and sponsorships throughout the community.

“The good Lord provided and all 1,502 kids were sponsored with only a few not showing to get their child’s gifts,” said project participant and Gallia Job and Family Services Director Dana Glassburn. “This is a community project that demonstrates every year that, in our community, we love our neighbors. We hope every Gallia resident has a Merry Christmas.”

The project consists of a variety of organization including churches, nonprofits, private citizens, businesses and more. The project partnered with public schools for direction in finding interested families.

As previously reported by the Tribune, project members stressed the necessity of families keeping in mind when they apply for the project, that the project was not considered a government program. The project aims to assist children who might not otherwise get the opportunity of having the same Christmas experience as their peers. They have asked families to not apply unless they truly did not feel they could provide a Christmas for their children. Much of the project’s gift giving operations hinge on an honor system.

The project has held distributions over the last few weeks and families which did not show at distributions gifts were cycled back to other children to make certain nothing went to waste.

“Every group that participates (in the program) does some kind of a project this time of year,” said Glassburn previously. “We all work together serving the same 1,500 kids. They’re all Gallia County kids. We go from infant to age 18. This isn’t a government program or an entitlement. It’s all about providing love for one another and charity surrounding the love of Christ and the season. That’s why we do this.”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.