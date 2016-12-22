Getting acquainted for the new year

Gallia Prosecutor-elect Jason Holdren (left) speaks with Gallia Commissioners Harold Montgomery (center) and Brent Saunders (right) Thursday. Both he and Gallia Sheriff-elect Matt Champlin traded coming ideas with the commissioners as they prepare to take office. Commissioner Clerk Anette Brown records the day’s minutes (far left). Holdren told the Tribune he “knew the commissioners while campaigning and they had been good to work with” and he was confident all of Gallia’s new officials were eager to address the needs of the county.

