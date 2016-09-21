Volunteers, businesses support W.Va. flood relief

MASON, W.Va. — A golf scramble for flood relief for Richwood, Clendenin and Greenbrier counties was held by the Upper Mason Cooperative Parish of the United Methodist Church on Sept. 15 at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason.

The scramble helped raise $5,453 for flood relief in West Virginia. According to organizers, “There were many blessings given on that Thursday.”

The holes were sponsored by: Asbury UMC, Vernon UMC, Fairview Bible Church, West Columbia/Clifton UMC’s, Oak Grove UMC, Mason UMC, Union UMC, Hartford UMC, New Haven UMC, Marilyn Weaver (in memory of Gene Weaver), Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Dairy Queen of Middleport, Ed Midkiff-Surveyor, Foglesong Funeral Home, Ralph/Sally Ross (in memory of Charles Yeager, Marathon of New Haven, Ohio-Kanawha Officials Board (in memory of Gary Clark), State Farm Insurance -Ty Somerville, Big River Massage Therapy of Racine, Health Aid Pharmacy, Ripley Auto Glass of Hartford, M & G Polymers, Walmart, Handley Law Offices, Farmer’s Bank, Carolyn MacEwan (in memory of Lou MacEwan), City Ice and Fuel, Kevin and Jeanne Sargent, Sheriff Greg Powers, Norris Greenhouses, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Ohio Valley Bank, and Mason Furniture. We also had many businesses that supported the cause by giving either gift cards or gift certificates: McDonald’s of Point Pleasant, Tudor’s Biscuit World of Mason, Bob Evans of Mason, Big River Massage Therapy, owner George Zuspan of Racine, and Walmart.

Many volunteers were needed to make this a successful outing and included: Lou and Vickie Nazarewycz, Sally Ross, Marilyn Weaver and her daughter Pam, Claudia Thomas, Annette Carper, and John Bumgarner, the Upper Mason Cooperative Parish and the Upper Mason Food Pantry. We would like to thank Bobby Green at Riverside Golf Course for all of his help. And then, there were the 44 golfers who came out to support this worthy cause with the longest traveling competitors coming from Beverly Hills UMC in Huntington.

According to organizers, many golfers in the Tuesday Senior League at Riverside could not play in the scramble, but they gave to the cause with their personal donations.

Results were as follows: Third Place winners were at Eleven under par: Jim Wilson, Greg Hartley, Keith Pridemore, and Kenny Pridemore. Second Place winners were at Thirteen under par: Roger Putney, Curtis Roush, Steve Safford and Kenny Green. First Place winners were at Eighteen under par: Jim Gress, Pat Habour, Charlie Hargraves and Carl Stone. Closest to Pin on #9: Danny Mitchell; Closest to the Pin on #14: Dave Bodkin; Longest Putt on #18: Mike Wolfe.

— Submitted by John Bumgarner