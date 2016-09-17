Smeltzer attends IRS seminar

GALLIPOLIS — William Oran Smeltzer, of W. Oran Smeltzer Income Tax and Accounting, of Gallipolis, recently attended the Internal Revenue Service forum in Orlando, Fla.

IRS forums are conducted five times each year in various regions of the United States. Forums last three days and give attendees an opportunity to learn the latest updates and other news directly from IRS officials. Also presenting information in seminars were leaders of the accounting, legal and tax preparation industries.

Seminars attended by Smeltzer had a heavy concentration of Schedule C sole proprietorships, refundable credits, responding to IRS letters, the Affordable Health Care Act, pensions and retirement plans and 2016 income tax law changes.