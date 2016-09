Gallia issues 9/11 proclamation

The Gallia County Board of Commissioners adopted a proclamation Thursday in remembrance of 9/11. Pictured, from left, are Gallipolis Police Officer. Chris Walker, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Circle, VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard Joe Di Santis, VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard Richard Adkins, County Commission Vice-President David Smith, VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard John Watson, American Legion Post 27 commander and VFW Honor Guard Charlie Huber, County Commission President Harold Montgomery, County Commissioner Brent Saunders, Gallia County Sheriff Deputy Tylun Campbell, 911 Director Sherry Daines, and Gallia County Sheriff Joseph Browning.

