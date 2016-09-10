AAA7 sponsors Medicare presentation Sept. 15

GALLIPOLIS — Are you a Medicare beneficiary? Want to learn more about Medicare and how the Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period can work for you? Want to stay informed and healthy and save money?

If so, then mark your calendars for an upcoming Medicare presentation at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Gallia County Council on Aging (Senior Center), 1165 State Route 160, Gallipolis. The Area Agency on Aging District 7, which covers 10 counties in southern Ohio, including Gallia, encourages Medicare beneficiaries to attend this important and helpful event.

The free event is made possible by the Ohio Department of Insurance’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information program, which is traveling the state to help Ohioans, family members and caregivers understand the different Medicare coverage options and possible financial assistance. Medicare’s Annual Coordinated Election Period starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can evaluate their current coverage and make the determination on whether they should switch to a plan that will better support their needs.

Attending the event in Gallipolis on Sept. 15 will also provide individuals with tips on how to enroll for 2017 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare health plan. Beneficiaries may qualify to save an average of $4,000 on prescription drug costs and OSHIIP representatives will be on hand to help determine the qualification requirements for individuals.

Those on Medicare are strongly encouraged to attend the event, which will provide helpful information and assistance, and provide an opportunity to speak with someone in more detail about Medicare benefits.

For more information about the event or questions about Medicare, call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 250, or OSHIIP toll-free at 1-800-686-1578. Those with Medicare questions can also call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). A complete listing of available Part D and Medicare Advantage plans is available at www.medicare.gov.