Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Adkins recently conducted a pig roast and auction at the Elks farm. In the photo, he’s delivering a basket of goodies to the winning bidder.

Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Adkins recently conducted a pig roast and auction at the Elks farm. In the photo, he’s delivering a basket of goodies to the winning bidder. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0411.jpg Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Adkins recently conducted a pig roast and auction at the Elks farm. In the photo, he’s delivering a basket of goodies to the winning bidder.