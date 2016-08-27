Free diabetes self-management program available soon

RIO GRANDE — Are you living with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, caring for someone living with diabetes, or are you someone who just wants to learn more about healthy living?

Would you like to gain confidence and new skills to manage your diabetes and feel healthier? The Area Agency on Aging District 7 Inc. will soon present a special evidence-based diabetes self-management program to Gallia County residents.

Participants in the diabetes self-management program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

• Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression;

• Discovering ways to be more physically active;

• Learning how to eat healthier and manage your diet;

• Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health;

• Monitoring your blood sugar;

• Finding ways to relax and deal with stress.

The program is open to those age 60 and older. The free six-week workshop will soon be offered in Gallia County at First Holzer Apartments, 553 Second Ave. in Gallipolis. Sessions over the six-week period will be each Wednesday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12. Each session will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Those participating should attend all six sessions. For those who register, anyone who attends at least four classes will be entered into a drawing for a Wal-Mart gift card.

Participants in the diabetes self-management program can represent individuals living with diabetes, be a caregiver of someone with diabetes, or be someone who simply wants to learn more about healthy living.

Pre-registration is required by calling the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, ext. 247 or ext. 284.