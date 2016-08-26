Gallia native to sign books at launch party

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County native and author Bess Richards will have a launch party Aug. 30 to mark the release of her newest book.

Richards, who now lives in Pensacola, Fla., but grew up in Gallia County, will sign copies of her second novel, “The Devil I Know” between 6-8 p.m. at the French Art Colony’s pavilion.

The event will be conducted, rain or shine.

Richards’ book will officially be released Aug. 31.

Light refreshments and book giveaways will be available. A brief author chat will take place at 7 p.m. Richards encourages attendees to wear jewels, fur and mobster attire for the event.

Copies of “The Devil I Know” will be available for sale for $15.

The book centers around young widow Julia Hamilton, who reluctantly falls for modern-day Chicago mobster Adrian De Luca. As their relationship turns serious, Julia acclimates to a drastic change in lifestyle, allowing her sense of normal to shift and the difference between right and wrong to blur.

But her most shocking and dangerous decision of all arrives when she discovers the hidden connection between her new fiancé and her late husband.

A game of shadows ensues, pushing Julia and Adrian — and everyone close to them — into a dilemma of loyalty. All are forced to protect, and simultaneously choose between, the people they love most while deciding how far they’ll go to honor their allegiances and, ultimately, what happens once those lines have been crossed.

Unable to attend the Aug. 30 event? “The Devil I Know” will be available on Amazon and Kindle.

Bess Richards http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Richards.jpg Bess Richards