Jackson speaks to Vinton book group

VINTON — The Vinton Chapter of the Books and Friends Book Club recently met at Raccoon Creekside Cottage “Meade-Me-at-the-Dam” in Vinton for their July meeting to discuss the book “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.

The book is a true story of World War II hero Louie Zamperini. It is a story of survival, resilience and redemption.

Pastor John Jackson was a guest speaker during the discussion and was quick to note that the pivotal turning point in Louie’s life was after he returned from war. It was when he went with his wife to the Billy Graham revival and turned his life over to Jesus Christ.

While the movie follows closely with the book, it stops at the point where Louie returns home, leaving out one of the most important parts of the story. Louie’s spirit had been broken by his captors during his time as prisoner of war. It was not until he was saved by God’s grace that he was able to no longer be broken or to become “unbroken.”

Members celebrating July anniversaries were: Richard and Alieta Marshall and Kurt and Emily Dailey. Deborah Kerwood celebrated a July birthday. A potluck meal was enjoyed by all prior to the book discussion.

— Submitted by Donna DeWitt