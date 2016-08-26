Gallia retited teachers receive volunteer awards

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Retired Teachers met Aug. 11 at Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

The meeting was called to order by President Ollie Paxton Tipple. Karen Wright led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the blessing was given by Bob Powell. Forty-two members and four guests were present. The meal was catered by The Colony Club.

July and August birthdays were recognized: Marlene Hoffman, Gail Belville, Ruth Snyder, Sharon Vannoy, Debbie Rhodes, Doris Lanham, Lois Carter and Ollie Tipple. Marlene Hoffman presented Hazel Carico a card and a bouquet of flowers in honor of her 94th birthday. Get-well wishes were expressed for Mary Withee and Hank Forgey. Sympathies were expressed to the Stout family. Thank-you cards were received and read from Kirsten Burnett, Peyton Browning, and Will and Marie Church.

Debbie Saunders, the director of Bossard Library, shared information concerning the expanding programs and services that the library offers. These include: Newport Aquarium, Family Breakfast with Snoopy, Author/Book Talks, Astronomy program with a NASA representative, Summer Reading Program, USDA Summer Lunch Program, Book a Bike Program, Activities in the community and schools, including Right to Read Week and classroom visits, involvement with the River Recreational Festival and Gallia County Junior Fair, and, Bodies Revealed program, which will be open to the public and schools from Sept. 25 through Dec. 31.

Dr. John Cavanaugh, executive director of ORTA, and Don Baker, regional field representative for ORTA, were both present at the meeting and apprised the membership of happenings at the statewide level. The need to recruit new members was expressed as a top priority. Taking advantage of the programs through AMBA and other discounts was cited as an incentive of membership.

Dr. Cavanaugh presented Karen Cornell, chairperson for Community Participation and Volunteer Hours, with a certificate for the Gallia Retired Teachers Association for Outstanding Volunteer Chapter with a total of 10,144 hours in 2015.

The secretary and treasurer reports were approved. Committee reports were given. Members are reminded: (1) to keep their mailing and email addresses current in order to receive issues of The Slate; (2) to check the renewal date on teaching licenses; and, (3) to keep track of the last background check as the law changed in 2015 which requires all teachers to have a background check every five years, even if they have a permanent license (BCI check also required if lived outside of Ohio within the past five years).

Collections were taken for Snack Pack, scholarship, and for ORTA statewide project Habitat for Humanity. A raffle was held to help with the cost of mailing the newsletters with several winners.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Nazarene Church in Gallipolis. Melvin Biars, of Floral Fashions, will be the featured speaker.

— Submitted by Donna DeWitt