Gallia proclaims Child Abuse Awareness Month

Gallia County Commissioners recently declared April Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. From left to right in back, are Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia Commissioner David Smith, Gallia Commissioner Brent Saunders. From left to right, in front, are Gallia Commissioner Harold Montgomery and Gallia Children’s Services Director Russ More.

Gallia County Commissioners recently declared April Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. From left to right in back, are Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia Commissioner David Smith, Gallia Commissioner Brent Saunders. From left to right, in front, are Gallia Commissioner Harold Montgomery and Gallia Children’s Services Director Russ More. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7933.jpg Gallia County Commissioners recently declared April Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. From left to right in back, are Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia Commissioner David Smith, Gallia Commissioner Brent Saunders. From left to right, in front, are Gallia Commissioner Harold Montgomery and Gallia Children’s Services Director Russ More.