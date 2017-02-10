Gallia Fair Board recognizes dedicated citizens

A plaque honoring the late Kathryn (Katie) Massie for her 36 years of service as the assistant treasurer to the Gallia County Agricultural Society was presented by Danella Newberry (right), president of the Gallia County Junior Fair Board, to her husband Noel Massie (left).

Pictured are Danella Newberry (right), president of the Gallia County Fair Board, presenting Mikayla Poling (left), the 2016 Miss Gallia County Junior Fair Queen, with a token of appreciation for her service as fair queen.

Danella Newberry (right), president of the Gallia County Fair Board, presented Rob Massie (left) a plaque for his 22 years of service as director of the Gallia County Agricultural Society.