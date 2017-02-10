Morrison named to ECOT honor roll

BIDWELL — The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) announced students named to the school’s latest “Honor Roll” or “Honor Roll with Distinction.”

Students ending each quarter with a 3.0-3.499 GPA for that previous semester are named “Honor Roll”; and students with a GPA of 3.5 or above will be named “Honor Roll with Distinction.”

Among the 724 students named to the “Honor Roll” Hollis Morrison, of Bidwell, Shane Stewart, of Gallipolis, and Chase Dunaway, of Vinton, were included. Among 650 students named to “Honor Roll with Distinction, Alexis Burke, of Gallipolis, was included.