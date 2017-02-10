Ohio Valley Christian honor roll

GALLIPOLIS — The following students made the A Honor Roll for the second nine weeks for Ohio Valley Christian School. As submitted by the school:

First grade: Gracie Brown, Logan Burnett, Cody Cox, Audrey Emery, Karly Johnson, Ariana Rice, Eden Snedaker Second grade: Zoey Addis, Austin Giles, Kayla Henry, Rose Holdren, Hudson Marcum, Gavin Ramsburg Third grade: Kayleigh Denny, Garrett Johnson Fourth grade: Jazahera Moore, Brittyn Snedaker, Alan Sun Fifth grade: Allie Austin-Braxton, Austin Beaver, Elaina Emery, Madeline Young Sixth grade: Brayden Burris, Kenzie Childers, Christina Dong, Micah Hughes, Gracy Rucker, Lilly Tolliver Seventh grade: Cody Mathias Eighth grade: Wyatt Rucker, Laura Young Ninth grade: Marcie Kessinger, Autumn Trent Tenth grade: Emily Childers Eleventh grade: Shelby Bing, Cori Hutchison, Katie Westfall Twelfth grade: Katie Bradley, Jared Parissi, Debbie Reed.

The following students made the B Honor Roll for the second nine weeks: First grade: Nathan Hussell, Brionna Lee Second grade: Bo Danner, Brayden Hall, Lilly Lear Third grade: Savannah Davison, Anya Emery, Tyler Morris Fourth grade: Owen Giles, Nathan Hall, Rowdy Lybbert Fifth grade: Haylie Beaver, Madison Beaver, Kelsey Henry, Bethany Watson Sixth grade: Trinity Norville, Bethany Stapleton Seventh grade: Isaac Blank, John Case, Ty Ferguson, Kylie Henry, Katelynn Higginbotham, Mallory McDonald, Chloe Payne, Conner Walter Eighth grade: Rose Andrew, Christian Higginbotham, Josiah Johnson Ninth grade: Dayja’ Leach Tenth grade: Trevor Blank, Jay Case, Wyatt Cox, Chasity Deckard, Joicy Liao, Makala Sizemore, Christian Tolliver Eleventh grade: YuYan Sun Twelfth grade: Rachel Sargent.