Sheriff Champlin speaks at Rotary

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, pictured standing, was the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club meeting. Champlin spoke about several things his agency is doing since taking office January 1. He also talked about future plans to further address issues related to opioid addiction in the county. Champlin also spoke to the club and guests about how to conduct themselves and steps they should take when encountering someone who might be under the influence of an illegal substance. Rotarian Gordon Amsbury was among those in attendance.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, pictured standing, was the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club meeting. Champlin spoke about several things his agency is doing since taking office January 1. He also talked about future plans to further address issues related to opioid addiction in the county. Champlin also spoke to the club and guests about how to conduct themselves and steps they should take when encountering someone who might be under the influence of an illegal substance. Rotarian Gordon Amsbury was among those in attendance. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.10-PPR-Rotary.jpg Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, pictured standing, was the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club meeting. Champlin spoke about several things his agency is doing since taking office January 1. He also talked about future plans to further address issues related to opioid addiction in the county. Champlin also spoke to the club and guests about how to conduct themselves and steps they should take when encountering someone who might be under the influence of an illegal substance. Rotarian Gordon Amsbury was among those in attendance.