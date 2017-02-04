Scott 50th anniversary

Harry and Clovadys Scott will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They share a daughter, Lucretia (John) Scalia. Harry retired from Columbia Gas after 38 years and is a former pastor of Paint Creek Baptist Church. Clovadys is a retired teacher from Oak Hill Union Local Schools.
