Scott 50th anniversary

Harry and Clovadys Scott will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They share a daughter, Lucretia (John) Scalia. Harry retired from Columbia Gas after 38 years and is a former pastor of Paint Creek Baptist Church. Clovadys is a retired teacher from Oak Hill Union Local Schools.

