Stewart takes part in inauguration ceremony

Private Daniel Stewart was a member of the honor guard who shot off canons recently at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Stewart was was born at Holzer Medical Center and lived in Cheshire until he joined the U.S. Army last year. A Meigs High School graduate, he attended Ohio University for one year. His parents are Mike and Deborah Stewart, of Cheshire, and his grandparents are Dr. Dan and Edna Whiteley of Gallipolis.

Private Daniel Stewart was a member of the honor guard who shot off canons recently at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Stewart was was born at Holzer Medical Center and lived in Cheshire until he joined the U.S. Army last year. A Meigs High School graduate, he attended Ohio University for one year. His parents are Mike and Deborah Stewart, of Cheshire, and his grandparents are Dr. Dan and Edna Whiteley of Gallipolis. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0421.jpg Private Daniel Stewart was a member of the honor guard who shot off canons recently at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Stewart was was born at Holzer Medical Center and lived in Cheshire until he joined the U.S. Army last year. A Meigs High School graduate, he attended Ohio University for one year. His parents are Mike and Deborah Stewart, of Cheshire, and his grandparents are Dr. Dan and Edna Whiteley of Gallipolis.