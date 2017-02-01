AEP Ohio launches new online power outage map

· Cause of the outage when available; and

· Date and time the outage was first reported;

The new map refreshes every 15 minutes with the latest information including the:

GAHANNA, Ohio — AEP Ohio customers now have access to a new, interactive map that provides real-time information about power outages.

AEP Ohio’s new outage mapping tool makes it easier for customers to search for or report a power outage on its website AEPOhio.com/outagemap.

Information about power outages is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can view the map without logging into their accounts.

“We work hard to keep the lights on, yet we know and understand that our customers want information as soon as possible when an outage happens,” Selwyn Dias, AEP Ohio vice president of distribution operations said. “Our new, interactive map provides a quick and easy way to get information while we’re working to restore power.”

· Estimated time when service will be restored;

· Number of customers without service due to a specific incident;

· Total number of customers currently without service.

Built on a Google Maps platform, the mobile-friendly map allows customers to zoom in to see power outages by street or neighborhood. Outages are searchable by street, city, zip code or county. The zip code view may be most helpful to those looking for an outage in their area. For the safety of our customers, the maps will only zoom to certain levels. We will not show specific homes or businesses without power. Customers can customizethe map with street or satellite views and save as a bookmark.

AEP Ohio is based in Gahanna, Ohio, and is a unit of American Electric Power. AEP Ohio provides electricity to nearly 1.5 million customers. News and information about AEP Ohio can be found at AEPOhio.com. American Electric Power is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 223,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 31,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP’s utility units operate as AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.

Article submitted by AEP Ohio.