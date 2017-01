Buckeye Hills first 9 weeks honor roll

RIO GRANDE — The following students appeared on the honor roll at Buckeye Hills Career Center, as submitted by the school, for the second nine weeks grading period which ended on Jan. 13.

All As indicated by *.

Gallia Academy High School: Steven Bays, Nancy Bowyer*, Holly Casey, Cara Cavender, Brea Collins, Grace Ferrell*, Levi Fielder*, Ahnika Frogale*, Dalton Gilbert, Cari Riffle, Wendell Rossiter, Justus Sellers.

River Valley High School: William Baker*, Jordan Bays, Alexander Bluhm, Brantley Brown, Briana Cain*, Krista Denney, Brandy Gilbert, Lannis Gilbert, Breanna Harrison*, Sarah Holcomb, Katelyn Johnson, Kara Masters*, Shanleigh McGinness, Kylie Myers*, Aurora Nolan*, Johnathan Painter, Justin Patrick, Jillian Veith, Breanna Yates, Macy Zinn.

South Gallia High School: Austin Ashworth*, Lucas Bremner, Damon Hill*, Piccola Waugh*.